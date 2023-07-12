ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Nearshoring is a complex problem that requires an understanding of changing policies and regulations, cost drivers, supply chain, product design, supply market, as well as competition, and pricing. The U.S. may be at the beginning of a nearshoring revolution as the total-cost-and-risks-of-ownership (TCRO) equation in a disaggregated supply chain is being re-written by technological advancements such as AI and automation along with policies and regulations.

This shift has the potential to leave permanent marks on the global supply chain across many sectors. The factors driving the business case for companies to participate in nearshoring are becoming clear, consistent, and far-reaching. The number of industries affected by it will expand as the ecosystem evolves. However, a solid strategy, effective tools, and comprehensive real-time analysis will still be needed.

Download our recent article to read more about the opportunities provided by nearshoring, along with practical approaches and solutions that can help companies re-thinking their footprint.