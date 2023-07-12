United States:
Shifts In The Global Supply Chain And The Impact On Nearshoring
12 July 2023
AlixPartners
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Nearshoring is a complex problem that requires an understanding
of changing policies and regulations, cost drivers, supply chain,
product design, supply market, as well as competition, and pricing.
The U.S. may be at the beginning of a nearshoring revolution as the
total-cost-and-risks-of-ownership (TCRO) equation in a
disaggregated supply chain is being re-written by technological
advancements such as AI and automation along with policies and
regulations.
This shift has the potential to leave permanent marks on the
global supply chain across many sectors. The factors driving the
business case for companies to participate in nearshoring are
becoming clear, consistent, and far-reaching. The number of
industries affected by it will expand as the ecosystem evolves.
However, a solid strategy, effective tools, and comprehensive
real-time analysis will still be needed.
Download our recent article to read more about the opportunities
provided by nearshoring, along with practical approaches and
solutions that can help companies re-thinking their footprint.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
What Is An 83(b) Election, And Do I Need To File One?
Morrison & Foerster LLP
If you're reading this, chances are this is not the first time you've heard of the 83(b) election (and if it is, then definitely keep reading). The "83" in "83(b) election" refers to Section 83...
Can You Have A Business Partner And Not Know It?
Holmes Costin & Marcus
More than once in Welcome to the Chippendales, Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee angrily reminds his colleague Nick De Noia that the company is Steve's and that Nick is merely an employee.
ESG Guidepost | Issue 3
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Katten ESG Guidepost is a monthly publication highlighting the latest news, legal and regulatory developments involving environmental, social and governance matters.