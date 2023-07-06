June Fundraising Activity

June 1 - India-based start-up Pixxel Space Technologies, Inc., which is developing a high-resolution, hyperspectral satellite constellation for climate change monitoring, announced that it raised $36m in a Series B investment round that included the India Digitization Fund of Google Inc.

June 6 - NUVIEW, Inc., a Florida-based start-up that aims to map the entire land surface of the Earth using a constellation of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) satellites, disclosed that it has raised a total of $15m through seed funding and an ongoing Series A investment round, with participation from a consortium of investors including actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

June 14 - Satellite-based weather intelligence company Tomorrow.io announced that it raised $87m in a Series E funding round led by Activate Capital.

June 20 - India-based Digantara Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd announced that it raised $10m in a Series A1 investment round led by Peak XV Partners to fund development of its commercial space situational awareness data collection system, which will feature a constellation of eight satellites, and its associated analytics platform.

June 20 - German space debris monitoring start-up Vyoma GmbH (Vyoma), which plans to deploy a constellation of 12 satellites, announced that it raised €8.5m in its seed funding round, with participation from Safran S.A., which will separately provide technical support for development of Vyoma's system.

