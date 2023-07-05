I recently joined ParkerGale's Devin Mathews to discuss the findings in our 8th Annual PE Leadership Survey and the 2023 AlixPartners Disruption Index.

We talked about where PE and portfolio company leaders agree and differ on what's most important in today's turbulent times. We also covered the distinct dimensions our survey showed between sprinters vs. marathoners, growers vs. grinders, and peace-time vs. war-time leaders. And, with AI-dominating business discourse, we explored how technology adds to the challenges of scaling companies, and the post-pandemic crisis of middle management and how to address it.

