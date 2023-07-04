May 23, 2023: Tigo Energy (NAS: Tygo), a company that designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products, was acquired by Roth CH Acquisition IV (NAS: ROCG) through a reverse merger, resulting in the combined entity trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TYGO.

May 19, 2023: NW Wind and Solar, a developer of innovative renewable energy solutions designed to promote sustainable power generation, was acquired by OZZ Electric. The company offers state-of-the-art wind and solar technologies, thereby enabling businesses and individuals in the renewable energy sector to harness clean and reliable energy sources, reduce their carbon footprint, and contribute to a greener future.

June 9, 2023: Net Power, a developer of low-cost, emissions-free natural gas technology, was acquired by Rice Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company focused on supply-side decarbonization solutions. The company received $1.46 billion of development capital from Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, Constellation Energy Group, 8 Rivers, and Rice Acquisition Corp II through a private placement.

