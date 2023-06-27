self

Partner LiLing Poh and associate Aimee Khuong discuss best practices for early-stage companies in maintaining legal housekeeping to better prepare them for future rounds of financings; the overall diligence process and what companies and investors should expect; issues that typically arise during the diligence process based on our experience representing both company-side and investor-side; and next steps to keep in mind once a term sheet is finalized.

Originally published 25 April 2023.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.