Tips And Tricks For Startups Before A Financing (Podcast)
Partner LiLing Poh and associate Aimee Khuong discuss best
practices for early-stage companies in maintaining legal
housekeeping to better prepare them for future rounds of
financings; the overall diligence process and what companies and
investors should expect; issues that typically arise during the
diligence process based on our experience representing both
company-side and investor-side; and next steps to keep in mind once
a term sheet is finalized.
Originally published 25 April 2023.
