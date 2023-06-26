In this episode of HUB Talks Presents, Corporate partner David Edgar discusses the ins and outs of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) law with well-known industry leader, Jim Freund. The two look back at Jim's journey as an M&A lawyer; explore the themes in his book, Anatomy of a Merger; and list a few of his top M&A tips.

