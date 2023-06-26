United States:
Hub Talks Presents: A Conversation On M&A With Jim Freund (Podcast)
In this episode of HUB Talks Presents, Corporate partner David
Edgar discusses the ins and outs of mergers and acquisitions
(M&A) law with well-known industry leader, Jim Freund. The two
look back at Jim's journey as an M&A lawyer; explore the
themes in his book, Anatomy of a Merger; and list a few of his top
M&A tips.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
