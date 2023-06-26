The California Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act requires that the articles of organization include several prescribed statements, including the street address of the limited liability company's initial principal office. Cal. Corp. Code § 17702.01(b)(3). An LLC, of course, may change the location of its principal office. But the one thing that it cannot do is amend its articles of organization to do so. Cal. Corp. Code § 17702.02(f). It also may not amend its articles of organization to change its mailing address, its agent for service of process, or the address of its agent for service process.

So what is an LLC to do when these changes occur? The RULLCA requires that that the LLC file a statement of information as set forth in Section 17702.09. Cal. Corp. Code § 17701.14(a).

