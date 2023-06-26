United States:
This Amendment To An LLC's Articles Of Organization Is Strictly Verboten!
26 June 2023
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
The California Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act
requires that the articles of organization include several
prescribed statements, including the street address of the limited
liability company's initial principal office. Cal. Corp. Code
§ 17702.01(b)(3). An LLC, of course, may change the location
of its principal office. But the one thing that it cannot do is
amend its articles of organization to do so. Cal. Corp. Code §
17702.02(f). It also may not amend its articles of organization to
change its mailing address, its agent for service of process, or
the address of its agent for service process.
So what is an LLC to do when these changes occur? The RULLCA
requires that that the LLC file a statement of information as set
forth in Section 17702.09. Cal. Corp. Code § 17701.14(a).
