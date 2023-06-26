The California Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act contemplates requires that a California LLC have at least two types of offices - a principal office and a designated office.

Principal office. The act circularly defines a "principal office" as the "principal office" of the LLC, regardless of whether the office is located in California. Cal. Corp. Code § 17701.02(w). The street address of the LLC's initial principal office must be disclosed in the LLC's articles of organization. Cal. Corp. Code § 17702.01(b)(3). If the LLC's mailing address differs from the street address of its initial principal office, then the articles of organization must also disclose that mailing address. Id.

Designated office. A California LLC must also designate and maintain an office in California. Cal. Corp. Code §§ 17701.02(e) & 17701.13(a). However, this office need not be a place of the LLC's activity in California. Id. The LLC is required to maintain specified records at its designated office. Cal. Corp. Code § 17701.13(d). Not every principal office will qualify as a designated office because a principal office may be located outside of California. Even if the LLC's principal office is located in California it will not qualify as a designated office unless the LLC maintains the prescribed records at the principal office.

Statements of Information filed with the Secretary of State must disclose the street address of the LLC's principal office and the street address of the designated office. Cal. Corp. Code § 17702.09(a)(3). The mailing address of the principal office or designated office must be disclosed if the mailing address of the office differs from the street address of that office. Cal. Corp. Code § 17702.09(a)(4).

