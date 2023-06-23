Part 1 of 2, Technology Modernization

As Bill Gates famously said, "Information technology and business are becoming inextricably interwoven. I don't think anybody can talk meaningfully about one without talking about the other." This has never been truer and especially never truer for the travel and hospitality industries.





Tasked with managing everything from bookings to payroll, technology lies at the core of travel and hospitality operations, yet we continue to see companies fail to invest and modernize. Recently, we witnessed North American air travel grind to a halt for hours due to a manual error that a modern platform would surely safeguard against. The cost in time and trouble caused by a simple error in the NOTAMS platform operated by the FAA amounted to 1,300 flights canceled and another 10,000 delayed.

The FAA isn't alone — there are many companies that have yet to modernize their legacy platforms. In fact, many travel and hospitality companies have platforms that present grave risks to operations and overall performance. Why are these situations seemingly more commonplace in travel and hospitality?

Many complex systems go back to the heyday of the mainframe computer.

Some platforms were customized to the point that it would be onerous to update them.

Some platforms were custom built, and no commercial replacement exists.

The question becomes, why not modernize legacy platforms? In discussions with industry technology leaders, three reasons are most often given:

The company fails to see the value of modernization. This includes de-prioritization of initiatives due to the pandemic and its fallout.

The company sees the value of modernization; however, the risks are too great.

Entrenched organizational interests are tied to a platform or technology.

Regardless of how a company attained these sorely outdated platforms, they persist in front-office, mid-office and back-office applications. A failure in the front office can cost millions of dollars per minute to a company's revenues, let alone its reputation. Failures in the mid and back office are easily underestimated or overlooked. The recent Southwest Airlines crew-scheduling debacle cost the airline more than $800 million due to the inability to keep up with changes brought on by a seasonal storm.

Risk is only a part of the equation for determining the opportunity costs of older platforms. A legacy reservations system may lack the flexibility and performance ability to take full advantage of the latest revenue management or pricing platform that would create a significant revenue lift. A legacy ERP lacking automation could leave significant savings on the table as, for example, savings lost through full-time headcount performing nondifferentiated roles.

The rate of improvements and infusion of value drivers into modern platforms is increasing. It is common that updated or recently created platforms add new business capabilities. Examples include leveraging AI to make smart recommendations through the company's digital channels, creating new ways to engage your customers and introducing cloud-based platforms that can power a shared service.

Entrenched organizational interests can be a thorny issue for companies. With loyal and passionate leaders and team members having been successful with one set of tools or technologies, resistance to change may seem unsurmountable. In one case, the head of a distribution team communicated in no uncertain terms that the company would not be open to looking at another platform, regardless of benefits.

Legacy platforms exist in time share, cruise, airlines and hotels in significant numbers. They typically result in constrained revenues in the front office, higher headcount and complex processes in the mid office, and customized finance and billing platforms in the back office. To their credit, many of these systems solved extremely complex challenges at their origin. Alas, now that 10, 20, 30 years have gone by ... there are certainly capabilities more advanced that could be employed. Still, for reasons outlined above, no actions are taken.

An example of new capabilities driving revenues is with a major Mexican hotelier. The hotelier modernized its centralized booking platform and offered new capabilities to customers on the web, resulting in a 60 percent increase in direct bookings. At another hotel company, modernizing the back office generated substantial financial benefits. The company reduced sales outstanding and labor, increased efficiency through automated workflows and integrated budgeting and planning and addressed the risk of older on-site finance platforms. This same finance platform now continues to create value by powering a shared service that greatly reduces the need for finance personnel at each property.

We urge companies facing these modernization challenges to consider the opportunity cost of inaction. There's a strong likelihood that legacy competitors have already modernized. Newer entrants reap the benefits of advanced technologies simply by virtue of coming to the market later. For companies that have not modernized, a holistic and objective assessment can quantify the impact of inaction and help dispel the notion that change is "too risky." Finally, in the case of entrenched organizational interests, a clear opportunity cost can equip sober executives with the stimulus required to address both the business capability and organizational alignment.

To identify the opportunity cost, a mix of benchmarking and comparisons to best and worst in class can quantify gaps and risks and assign a value around differences in legacy to modern capabilities. Different value models should be applied to front office, mid office, and back office:

Examining key performance indicators and peer practices paired with a qualitative assessment enables opportunity costs to be identified and documented. Opportunity costs can represent revenues, customer satisfaction, efficiency, production and operating cost and productivity.

A&M has developed a diagnostic framework to incorporate qualitative and quantitative metrics that will help clients determine the opportunity cost of maintaining legacy platforms. By sizing that gap — by identifying the cost of inaction — we can equip our clients with the knowledge to address the challenges of a fast-moving world where growth and efficiency matter more than ever.

Originally published 3 May 2023

