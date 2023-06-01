Is there a light at the end of the tunnel? It certainly appears to be, especially for a few key areas, including artificial intelligence, sustainability and clean tech, health tech and digital health solutions, among others.

We know there has been an ongoing slowdown in venture capital funding for startups - this has been the case since 2022 and it continues to impact startups at all stages of growth. The slowdown appears to be leveling from 2022, however, suggesting that the market may be normalizing. Furthermore, investors are still active in certain key sectors and notable trends are beginning to emerge in the landscape this year www.foley.com/...

