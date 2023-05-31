ARTICLE

In this session, panelists provided an in-depth look at focus and sub-focus areas within the behavioral health industry. Our panel also discussed supply and demand imbalances, merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction considerations, reimbursement trends, digital and telehealth services, and other issues companies within the behavioral health market should consider.

