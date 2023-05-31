In this session, panelists provided an in-depth look at focus and sub-focus areas within the behavioral health industry. Our panel also discussed supply and demand imbalances, merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction considerations, reimbursement trends, digital and telehealth services, and other issues companies within the behavioral health market should consider.
Session panelists included:
- Gaurav Bhattacharyya, founder and chief executive officer, Geode Health
- L.A. Galyon IV, managing partner, Brentwood Capital Advisors
- J.R. Green, chief executive officer, Psychiatric Medical Care
- Rita Ratner, managing director, Farragut Square Group
- Jake Stark, vice president, WindRose Health Investors
- Moderator: Marshall Jackson, partner, McDermott Will & Emery
IN DEPTH
Top takeaways included:
- Supply and demand imbalances have been exacerbated, as there is an increase in mental disorders and care models are trying to meet the needs.
- The industry is seeing an increase in integration of mental and physical health.
- Companies have been focusing on preventive outpatient care to help reconcile staffing imbalances, as well as using a mix of psychiatrists and various mid-level providers.
- Clinical reputation and clinical alignments are two major factors investors examine when evaluating practices to acquire.
- Payors are expanding reimbursement for various behavioral health services; however, behavioral health is not ready for value-based care—a key issue being the difficult-to-measure outcomes across behavioral health services.
- Digital health is a key focus area in behavioral health; however, the effectiveness of digital health tools is predicated on the types of services being provided and the adoption of these tools by patients, consumers and providers. Many behavioral health providers use a hybrid in-person and telehealth approach to connect with their patients, as opposed to a digital-only platform.
