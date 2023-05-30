Some interesting links we found across the web this week:

Turning the Tide on the Great Resignation

A staggering number of employees have re-evaluated their work priorities or even quit as a part of the so-called "Great Resignation" in 2021, and this trend shows no sign of abating. This pandemic-created environment makes it even more important for companies to work to retain talent. This article from Entrepreneur suggests utilizing an employee-centric approach to help build, maintain, and nurture relationships with employees, such as through prioritizing employee well-being and expanding welfare policies.

Learning to Lead By Letting Go

Many entrepreneurs struggle with letting go of the reins and delegating tasks to employees, sometimes due to guilt or sometimes because they trust themselves to complete the task more than others. However, delegation is an important skill which allows entrepreneurs to better manage their valuable time. This Forbes article provides tips about how to successfully delegate and avoid common pitfalls related to delegation.

When Shifting Strategy, Don't Lose Sight of Your Long-Term Vision

External pressures such as business needs or societal change might require a company to review and even adjust its short-term strategy. Short-term adjustments are not enough, however; a company should also consider whether these short-term adjustments align with the company's long-term vision. This Harvard Business Review article discusses certain examples of how companies have dealt with these external pressures and maintained their vision, as well as lessons that can be applied to other companies.

Just Say 'No!' Success in a Startup is All About What You Don't Do

Successfully growing a startup requires not just hard work, but also the ability to discern which opportunities are worth pursuing and which the company should walk away from. This article from WRAL provides both examples of common mistakes startups make when pursuing new opportunities and potential strategies to help avoid these mistakes.

How Employers Can Reduce Costs as Healthcare Consolidates

Healthcare costs have ballooned over the last fifty years, in part because of extensive consolidation and dwindling competition within the healthcare industry. This FastCompany article explores the relationship between industry consolidation and increased consumer costs. It also provides general steps employers can take to help minimize these expenses.

