ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Members Marc Mantell and Robert Kidwell , and associate Marina Rothberg co-authored an article published by Law360 discussing cross-border M&A activity and predictions for the upcoming year. The authors summarized, "Global mergers and acquisitions activity has been growing annually over the last several decades. Although 2023 is off to a sluggish start, forecasts from investment banks suggest that the second half of the year may usher in a resurgence of M&A, including cross-border activity."

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States

S-Corporation Vs. C-Corporation: Which One Is Best For Your Business? Romano Law When launching a new business, it is a good practice to set up a separate legal entity for the company, such as a limited liability company or corporation.

New Reporting Obligations For Estate Planning Clients Under The Corporate Transparency Act Withers LLP The Corporate Transparency Act (the "CTA") takes effect on January 1, 2024, and imposes federal reporting requirements for certain legal entities, the people who beneficially own or control such entities...

The Rise And Stall Of ESG: A Brief History And A (Hopeful) Look Ahead Mayer Brown In the past three years, the ESG movement attracted a broad following across corporate America, with a proliferation of related management and investment strategies to advance environmental...

Lawyers And Business Owners Beware! New Decision Threatens To Make Asset Protection More Difficult Dickinson Wright PLLC Business owners often use a strategy to protect their assets from potential creditors seeking to realize on their debts. To protect themselves, business owners can transfer ownership...

Georgia Advisor Fires Salvo Against SEC In-House Judges Financial Planning Morrison & Foerster LLP Haima Marlier spoke to Financial Planning about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cochran, ruling unanimously that Michelle Cochran, an accountant...