Members Marc Mantell and Robert Kidwell, and associate Marina Rothberg co-authored an article published by Law360 discussing cross-border M&A activity and predictions for the upcoming year. The authors summarized, "Global mergers and acquisitions activity has been growing annually over the last several decades. Although 2023 is off to a sluggish start, forecasts from investment banks suggest that the second half of the year may usher in a resurgence of M&A, including cross-border activity."
