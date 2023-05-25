On episode 22 of the "Harvard Law Entrepreneurship Project (HLEP) Podcast," Mike Lincoln, partner and vice chair of Cooley, discusses how venture-backed companies are navigating the present economic environment and responding to pressures across different stages of growth – as well as how this cycle compares to previous downturns. In addition, he provides insight on what it takes to succeed as an emerging companies and venture capital lawyer.

