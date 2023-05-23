Shanghai – May 11, 2023 – Cooley advised NeuExcell Therapeutics, a neurodegenerative disease gene therapy company, on its $15 million+ Series Pre-A+ financing round. Partner Christina Zhang led the Cooley team.

Investors in the round included Shanghai Zhangjiang Leading Qifan Venture Capital, Jiangxi Jilinxinsheng Enterprise Management, Fujian Haixi Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Industrial Park Technology Innovation Investment, Suzhou Suxin Junnuo Venture Capital, Guangzhou Huiju Xinxing Equity Investment, Guangdong Jike Achievement Transformation Venture Capital Fund and Quanzhou Hongshi II Venture Capital. Proceeds from the financing round will fund NeuExcell's neural regeneration technology development.

NeuExcell is a privately held biotech company focusing on in vivo neural regeneration and repair using adeno-associated, virus-based gene therapy to improve the lives of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system injuries. The company's co-founder, chief scientific adviser and board director, professor Gong Chen, is an internationally renowned expert in regenerative medicine and was one of the first innovators to use brain endogenous astrocytes to directly transdifferentiate into functional neurons in situ in adult mammals. NeuExcell's senior management team comes from world-renowned pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Spark Therapeutics, among others, and has rich experience in industrialization. Its pipeline covers major neurodegenerative diseases – including stroke, glioma, Huntington's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.