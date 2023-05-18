United States:
How To Position Your Startup For Venture Capital Funding
18 May 2023
Foley & Lardner
Thu, 18 May, 17:00 - 18:30 BST
Online event
Join Alidad Vakili, Of Counsel, for a discussion on
how to position your startup for venture capital funding. Alidad
Vakili will cover various topics, including:
- Why a Delaware C-Corp is the most common structure.
- How to document the relationship of the founders and early
employees.
- The typical funding stages of a successful startup.
- An overview of convertible debt and SAFEs.
- Why it's critical to run pro forma cap tables before
financings.
- What happens in venture financing?
- Why compliance with securities laws is important.
- Common legal mistakes in raising capital.
Learn more and RSVP here.
