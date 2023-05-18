Thu, 18 May, 17:00 - 18:30 BST
Online event

Join Alidad Vakili, Of Counsel, for a discussion on how to position your startup for venture capital funding. Alidad Vakili will cover various topics, including:

  • Why a Delaware C-Corp is the most common structure.
  • How to document the relationship of the founders and early employees.
  • The typical funding stages of a successful startup.
  • An overview of convertible debt and SAFEs.
  • Why it's critical to run pro forma cap tables before financings.
  • What happens in venture financing?
  • Why compliance with securities laws is important.
  • Common legal mistakes in raising capital.

Learn more and RSVP here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.