In an article for Estadão, Winston & Strawn São Paulo Office Managing Partner Rodrigo Carvalho analyzed investor protection laws currently in effect in the U.S. and how they could have prevented corporate scandals in Brazil. He focuses especially on the incentive-compensation clawback rules recently adopted by the SEC.

Read the full article in Portuguese (subscription required).

