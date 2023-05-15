Extraordinary, Significant Material Events or Changes

(Out of Cycle Reporting Requirements)

Regulators require advanced reporting and/ or approval for material or exceptional events that occur within a licensed institution. Our team provides the tools and expertise to properly submit advanced change notices and approval requests to regulators. If any of the following or similar events occurred, or are planned at your company, contact us to see how we can assist:

Change of control: such as an acquisition, merger, or other changes in ownership

New executive officer or board director

Change in corporate structure

Change of primary address

Change of company name or trade name

Launch of new product or service

Important Updates

"Changes in the Regulatory Tide"

Florida Adds Virtual Currency to Money Services Regulations

In May 2022, the Florida legislature passed House Bill 273, which the Governor approved, revising and updating Chapter 560 pertaining to the regulation of Money Services Businesses. Our team strongly encourages that MSBs review the regulatory changes and update relevant procedures to ensure continued compliance with the State of Florida.

View the revisions and updates to Chapter 560, effective 1/1/2023, here:

Notable Changes for Money Services Businesses:

560.103(23) adds virtual currency to the definition of money transmission

560.103(36) defines "Virtual currency"

560.123(3) adds virtual currency transactions to record-keeping requirements for transactions valued at more than $10,000 in a day

560.210(2) requires "same type" permissible investmen for virtual currency obligations

Recommended Actions:

Update procedures to ensure adequate transaction recordkeeping

Update procedures for calculating and reporting Florida transmission volume

Update procedures for calculating outstanding virtual currency liabilities and same type permissible investments maintenance and reporting

Alaska Adds Virtual Currency to Money Transmitter Regulations

On August 19, 2022, the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development proposed changes to money services regulation for public comment. on November 30, 2022, the Lieutenant Governor approved the proposed changes for implementation effective January 1, 2023. We strongly encourage that MSBs review the regulatory changes and update relevant procedures to ensure continued compliance with the State of Alaska.

View the revisions and updates to 3 AAC 13, effective 1/1/2023, here.

Notable Changes for Money Services Businesses:

3 AAC 13.005 adds virtual currency to regulated money transmission activities

3 AAC 13.006 requires a license for virtual currency services

3 AAC 13.006 voids the previously required Limited Licensing Agreement for virtual currency service providers

3 AAC 13.810 requires permissible investments denominated in the "same" virtual currency for virtual currency obligations

3 AAC 13.990 defines that "monetary value" includes virtual currency

Recommended Actions:

Update procedures to ensure adequate transaction recordkeeping

Update procedures for calculating and reporting Alaska transmission volume

Update procedures for calculating outstanding virtual currency liabilities and same type permissible investments maintenance and reporting

Louisiana Adopts Virtual Currency Businesses Act

In August 2020, Louisiana adopted the House Bill 701, the Virtual Currency Businesses Act, establishing a distinct type of licensure, separate from money transmitter licensure. The Act goes into effect on July 1, 2023, preceded with an initial licensing period from January 1, through June 30, 2023. Virtual currency businesses require state licensure and/or registration to provide services in Louisiana after the effective date.

View the text of Louisiana House Bill 701 here:

View Title 6 Louisiana Revised Statutes, Chapter 21 beginning at RS 6:1381 here:

Notable Requirements under the Louisiana Act:

Licensing and Registration:

No licensure or registration required to conduct less than a reasonable expectation of $5,000 US dollar value in annual LA VC volume

Registration only required to conduct less than a reasonable expectation of $35,000 US dollar value in annual LA VC volume

Application for licensure through the NMLS

Application fee $5,000

Initial licensing period begins 1/1/2023

Apply for licensure on or before 4/1/2023 ensure review before 6/30/2023

Licensure required to conduct LA virtual currency business beginning 7/1/2023

Surety Bond Requirements:

Minimum $100,000

Increases by $100,000 for every $5 million in VC US dollar amount of volume in preceding calendar year

Maximum $1 million

Equity:

Tangible Net Worth consistent with CSBS Model Money Transmission Act

Minimum $100,000

3% of total assets

No maximum

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.