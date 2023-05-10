Every one of Franciscan High School's students are career-bound. The school hosts a 100% diverse student body and focuses every facet of their program on preparing students for success in the corporate world and life after graduation. Whether that means college or trade school.

Franciscan High School is a private, Catholic high school, sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady and operating with the blessing of the Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. The school opened in 2016 as part of the Cristo Rey Network, a cohort of Catholic high schools throughout the United States that utilize a college preparatory education in conjunction with a unique, highly innovative corporate work study program that allows low resource families the opportunity to afford a high-quality education.

Earning a Head Start in the Corporate World

Each school is locally owned and operated, and Franciscan High School uses its community connections to help students make the most out of their time in the program. The school partners with more than 40 businesses in the Greater Baton Rouge Area through its Corporate Work Study Program. The program matches students with businesses that meet their skills and interests across a range of industries, from the legal field and governmental relations to health care and the arts. This is not an optional or incentive-based program – it's a mandatory part of each students' curriculum. Students join work teams and structure their academic schedules around spending at least one day a week off-campus to immerse themselves in the white-collar work environment without missing any classes. This work doesn't just give students life skills, networking opportunities and a leg up on their professional futures – it also helps them learn about income and expenses by helping them fund their tuition.

Franciscan High School's pipeline program is one of a kind and connects some of the city's brightest students to not only today's businesses opportunities, but also to future possibilities open to students equipped with the school's values. Franciscan High School students embody the school's tenets of service, responsibility and perseverance and view their career goals as a way to both fulfill their own ambitions and make a positive contribution to their communities.

How Companies Can Work with Baton Rouge's Up-and-Coming Talent

Businesses looking to support Franciscan High School's mission can reach out to the school's Director of Mission Advancement to donate to the school's programming or support tuition scholarships. And those ready to connect directly with students and offer real-world work experience in exchange for their talent, determination and fresh perspective can contact the school about possible corporate partnerships. Phelps has been a proud corporate partner for six years, hosting two students each year in our downtown Baton Rouge office. We're honored to host Franciscan students and witness the ambition and skill they bring to their work first-hand.

As companies across the Baton Rouge area look for talent in a tight labor market, Franciscan High School gives them the chance to reach students at the beginning of their careers and cultivate inclusive, productive corporate environments that add to business' and employees' success.