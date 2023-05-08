Gordon Cameron moderated an insightful panel entitled SPACs Are Dead; Long Live the De-SPAC! A Discussion on Trends, Structures, Strategies on CrossBorder "De-SPAC" Transactions by U.S.-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Companies at the American Bar Association's 2023 ILS Annual Conference, which was held under the theme of Back Together.

The panel discussed the latest trends, structures and strategies for cross-border de-SPAC transactions by U.S.-listed SPAC's. The panelists examined the competition among the hundreds of U.S.-listed SPACs searching for high-quality target companies, which resulted in these SPACs looking abroad to less saturated markets.

They also highlighted that certain SPACs, while listed on a U.S. exchange, were incorporated in certain favorable jurisdictions, purposely facilitating the move for a target from a foreign jurisdiction to the U.S. an easier process. The top jurisdictions for non-U.S. target companies historically had been the UK/EU, Israel, China and Canada.

