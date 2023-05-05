ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

On April 18, Foley Partner Louis Lehot presented at TDK Ventures' Portfolio Company Summit. Louis shared insights on getting ready to fundraise.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States

Considerations For US Companies Contracting Abroad Cooley LLP There are many reasons why your company might consider entering into contracts with counterparties in a country where you do not currently have a presence.

COSO Introduces "internal Control Over Sustainability Reporting" Cooley LLP Under the pressure of institutional investors, environmental groups, employees, consumers and other stakeholders, many companies have sought to demonstrate...

FinCEN Releases First Set Of Guidance On The New Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Requirements Arnold & Porter On March 24, 2023, FinCEN issued its first set of guidance on the beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirements, which were discussed in our previous Advisory available here.

Is It Time To Write A Gift Acceptance Policy? ORBA In the current economy, many not-for-profit organizations are looking for new and different ways to engage donors and solicit contributions.

Accredited Investor Status In Federal Securities Law Freeman Law The term "accredited investor" is frequently heard in the field of financial investing. But many investors lack an in-depth understanding of the implications of accredited investor status or how it is acquired...