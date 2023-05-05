On April 18, Foley Partner Louis Lehot presented at TDK Ventures' Portfolio Company Summit. Louis shared insights on getting ready to fundraise.
Key market updates included:
- US Venture Capital deal activity Q1 deal count dropped to 2020 quarterly figures, which, while below the height of the 2021-2022 post-pandemic boom, are healthy numbers.
- US Venture Debt is seeing a slow start to 2023 compared to previous years as of March 31, 2023.
- As we move into Q2 2023, more capital is available than there are projects, and the corporate focus on ESG means opportunity for sustainability-focused firms. Key tips to avoid legal pitfalls shared included:
- Select the appropriate type of legal entity early in the company's development.
- Clear the rights to the company's business, brand names, logos, and domain names.
- Maintain healthy relationships among founders, and avoid acting through casual business relationships, even among friends and family.
- Follow a cohesive and well-articulated IP strategy to ensure that the company has and retains essential IP rights while avoiding wasteful spending.
- Institute a policy for social media, data collection, and other online and mobile activities.
- Properly document customer, supplier, employee, and other key third-party relationships.
- Run all fundraising through counsel
- Empower your finance team to prepare financial statements and file federal and state income, sales tax, and employee payroll taxes and filings.
- Make the finance team your business partner from the start.
- Don't be afraid to reach out to audit firms, bankers, and lawyers for advice.
In the current fundraising, key tools for fundraising include:
- Extension rounds wherever possible
- Capped and discounted SAFEs as bridges to the next round
- Consider multi-year revenue deals to accelerate cash in the door
- Government programming
- Ecosystem partner programming
- Positive, optimistic, creative approaches that combine two or more of these levers to incentivize cash now on best possible terms
