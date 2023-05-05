Foley & Lardner LLP Partner Louis Lehot authored the Westlaw Today article, "What's next for seed-stage and early-stage startups in 2023?" exploring recent challenges facing early-stage startups and strategies for overcoming them.

Lehot examines the historical changes all businesses and industries have faced in the past three years, from the pandemic to inflation and geopolitical turbulence to supply chain disruption. He describes the most significant challenges facing early-stage companies as access to capital, capital burn, regulations and advances in technology, competition for talent, and the overwhelming importance for founders to be prepared to pivot, have patience, and maintain positive, optimistic, and creative energy.

