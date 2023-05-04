Corporate Partner Matthew Ogurick spoke with Law360 about his move to Pryor Cashman this week.

In "Veteran Corporate Atty Joins Pryor Cashman From K&L Gates," Matt described his decision to join the firm's renowned Corporate Group:

Ogurick told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that he was attracted to Pryor Cashman because of the midsized firm's smaller environment that still provides a full-service offering for his clients, adding that the firm's capital markets practice also caught his attention.

"I read about their 'midsized advantage,' and the idea of a full-size firm with a boutique feel and BigLaw expertise and service was really appealing to me," he said. "I also like the fact that they have a growing complementary capital markets practice with good associate support."