self

What does your company need to know about the DOJ's latest guidance on employee compensation systems?



Soo-Mi Rhee kicks off our Critical Compliance video series by discussing one of the most talked-about features of DOJ's recently updated guidance on the evaluation of corporate compliance programs – compensation systems tied to compliance.



While the guidance does not mandate any particular compensation systems, if a company finds itself in the crosshairs of an investigation, prosecutors will considers positive incentives, or, "carrots" and negative incentives, or, "sticks" when deciding how to treat the company, including whether to give full credit for an effective compliance program.



Watch the rest of the Critical Compliance series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.