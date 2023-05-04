When a company determines they want to become a legal entity, the company registers with the Secretary of State in the state they choose as the domestic state. To file, the company will complete and submit Articles of Incorporation. This document is the legal document that becomes public record reflecting the company's information. Within this document a registered agent is named. The registered agent is the local physical address that is required by most states for the company to receive state/government mail and service of process. From there, the company can qualify to do business in other states as deemed necessary or where they are doing business. To file, the company will complete an Application for Certificate of Authority. This document is the legal document that reflects the company information. The company will maintain status by filing the required Secretary of State reports either annually or biannually. Once the company determines they are no longer doing business in a state, they will file documentation to properly close.

A company is required to maintain good standing/active status in the states registered to assure the legal status of the company. To stay in good standing, a company will file a report either annually or biannually. This report is used to update company information, to include business address, mailing address, business purpose, and officer and director details. While some of these updates can be made at any time, the state uses the annual report as the recurring filing used to make these updates. If the company fails to file the required reports, the company will place the company in an administrative status. These statuses include being administratively dissolved, inactive, revoked. When action is taken against a company by the Secretary of State, additional filings are required to bring the company back to good standing.

Should the company fall out of good standing for failure to file an annual report or maintain a registered agent, additional filings will need to be submitted to bring the company back to good standing. Some states will allow a reinstatement. This reinstatement will contain information that is needed for the state to bring the company back to good standing, to include information that was either presented on the legal document or on the last annual report filing. Some states will require all past due reports be submitted, along with the reinstatement. Some states do not allow for reinstatement, but instead, the company will have to re-file as if they were never registered.

When a change happens in the domestic state, typically that same change will need to be recorded in the states where the company is doing business. Some examples are changes to include name, principal address, mailing address, business purpose, officers/directors. Some states require these changes be updated within a certain timeframe; if not, the state will issue a penalty. Other changes include conversions, mergers, and dissolution.

If a company converts (changes the legal entity type), mergers or dissolves in the domestic state, the change also needs to be filed in the states where the company is doing business. For instance, if a company converts from a Corporation to a Limited Liability Company in Delaware and that company is doing business in Alaska, New York, Oklahoma and Texas, the update must also be filed in those states. This is important because the legal entity type must match in all states where the company is registered. The same applies to a merger. If the company merges, the merger updates must be filed in all states where the company is doing business. If the business is ready to wind down, another set of filings should be submitted.

When a company is closing, there are several steps to consider. If the company is closing altogether, filings should take place in all states (where possible) where the company is doing business first. The domestic state would then be closed last, to assure everything is wound down properly. This is done by filing a Certificate of Withdrawal in the states where the company is registered. Some states may also require the company obtain clearance from the Department of Revenue within the state, while other states may require the company file all applicable Secretary of State Annual Reports. Once all of the applicable filings have been approved, the company would then submit a Certificate of Dissolution to the domestic state. This document will close the company in the domestic state, removing all Secretary of State responsibilities, to include maintaining the registered agent and filing annual reports.

We are here to assist with the life cycle of your company and can file all the documents mentioned in this article. Reach out to us if you need assistance or if you have any questions – we are here for everything related to the Secretary of State, and more!

