ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Partner Alexandra Baj and associate Ryan Pereira, co-authored an article published in Issue 31 of Export Compliance Manager," US Restricted Party Screening: Launching A New Program." The article discusses various screening programs that are correct for use for a company's risk profile and operations.

Read the full article at Export Compliance Manager (Subscription required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.