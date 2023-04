Goodwin's PCAP has updated our 2023 Form 10-Q Form Check Table for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. In addition to providing a comprehensive form check guide, the first several pages of the document provide an update on selected disclosure developments and trending disclosure topics for Form 10-Qs for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

