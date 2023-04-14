The 2023 Venture Capital Report offers an in-depth US venture capital market analysis and outlook, including industry and regional breakdowns, and insights on the following topics:

The implications of new beneficial ownership reporting requirements for private companies under the Corporate Transparency Act.

Challenges posed by the expanding patchwork of state salary disclosure laws.

How SEC safe harbors can help pre-IPO companies weather the rigors of the "quiet period."

What investors need to know about state taxes on qualified small business stock.

Deal term trends in VC-backed M&A transactions and convertible note, SAFE and venture capital financings.

2023 WilmerHale Venture Capital Report

