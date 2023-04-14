The 2023 Venture Capital Report offers an in-depth US venture capital market analysis and outlook, including industry and regional breakdowns, and insights on the following topics:
- The implications of new beneficial ownership reporting requirements for private companies under the Corporate Transparency Act.
- Challenges posed by the expanding patchwork of state salary disclosure laws.
- How SEC safe harbors can help pre-IPO companies weather the rigors of the "quiet period."
- What investors need to know about state taxes on qualified small business stock.
- Deal term trends in VC-backed M&A transactions and convertible note, SAFE and venture capital financings.
2023 WilmerHale Venture Capital Report
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.