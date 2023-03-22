These forms are for general informational purposes only and do not constitute legal advice. There are many legal and other issues that may impact your ability to utilize secured or unsecured notes. For example, you should consider whether such a loan would conflict with any other credit facilities or other agreements. You should consult with an attorney licensed to practice in your jurisdiction as well as tax and other relevant advisors rather than relying on these forms, and should not use these forms without obtaining proper legal, tax, and other professional advice. Please note that these forms relate to Delaware corporations.

Form of Promissory Note – Secured

Form of Promissory Note – Unsecured

For other options for funding on short notice, see our Convertible Note generator and SAFE generator. As with the forms above, you should consult with an attorney licensed to practice in your jurisdiction as well as tax and other relevant advisors rather than relying on these forms, and should not use these forms without obtaining proper legal, tax, and other professional advice.

Also see our article, Common Questions Regarding Access to Funds After Failure of an FDIC-Insured Bank.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.