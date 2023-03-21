ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Emerging companies and leading venture capitalists turn to WilmerHale for legal advice and business advantage. Thousands of startups have relied on us from formation to funding to business expansion, with many going on to achieve market leadership and successful IPOs or acquisitions. In 2022, we served as counsel in more than 200 venture financings raising over $7 billion, including some of the largest and most prominent deals of the year. Since 2012, we have handled nearly 2,700 venture financings with total proceeds in excess of $60 billion. We have one of the top venture capital practices in the country, with deep experience in technology, life sciences and a wide variety of other industries. Download the PDF to see a selection of our recent venture capital transactions as company counsel.

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.