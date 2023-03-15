ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Corporate associates Joel Pruett and Nathan Wolfe authored an article in the State Bar of Texas 14th Annual Essentials of Business Law coursebook titled “Simultaneous vs. Split Sign and Close: Drafting and Practical Considerations” on March 10, 2023. The article describes the difference between a simultaneous and split signing and closing structure in M&A transactions and provides drafting and practical considerations and sample provisions for M&A practitioners. Practitioners have many options to address the risks posed by a delayed closing, some of which can be complex and specific to the idiosyncrasies of a transaction. Therefore, this article seeks to provide an introductory overview to some of the key provisions utilized to address the risks of a delayed closing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.