February M&A Round-Up

February 13 – Colorado-based aerospace and defense engineering firm Boecore, Inc. announced that it acquired Maryland-based space mission software company Orbit Logic, Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

February 14 – Shares of space infrastructure company Intuitive Machines, Inc. began trading on the Nasdaq exchange after the closing of its merger with special purpose acquisition company Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

February 21 – Commercial space station start-up Vast, which plans to develop an artificial gravity station in low-Earth orbit, announced that it acquired propulsion and on-orbit transfer services company Launcher, Inc. (Launcher). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

February Satellite Orders

February 1 – EchoStar Corporation unveiled plans for a new global S-band constellation that will provide Internet-of-Things services and announced that it selected Astro Digital Inc. to manufacture 28 satellites for the system.

February 22 – Rivada Space Networks GmbH announced that it selected Terran Orbital Corp. as prime contractor for the manufacture of the satellites for its planned low-Earth orbit data delivery constellation, consisting of 288 on-orbit satellites and 12 spares, under a contract valued at $2.4b.

Read more related news in Space Business Review February 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.