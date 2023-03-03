Downtowns across the country are in a period of intense soul-searching, grappling with the long wake of the pandemic, the legacy of social unrest and the uncertain future posed by remote work. Downtown Indianapolis is no exception to this struggle. The Indy Chamber believes the future of downtown is of paramount importance to our collective success.

Indy is strongest when its civic institutions work together to solve shared challenges. The Indy Chamber has a central role activating the regional business community, collaborating with elected officials and not-for-profit partners, and mobilizing resources toward strategic, long-term solutions. We embrace these responsibilities.

Click here to read the full op-ed written by Melissa Proffitt and published in the Indianapolis Business Journal.

