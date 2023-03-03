On episode 18 of the Harvard Law Entrepreneurship Project (HLEP) Podcast, Jason Kent, partner and co-chair of Cooley's public companies practice, discusses what it's like to advise maturing public companies, the types of legal issues they face as they encounter greater visibility in the public spotlight and how lawyers can help them navigate those issues.

Listen to the podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.