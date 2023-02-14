Palo Alto - February 10, 2023 - Cooley advised Defy.vc, an early-stage venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, on its third fund at $300 million to invest in seed and Series A rounds. Partner John Clendenin led the Cooley team.

Defy.vc intends to invest the third fund in approximately 33 core companies. This follows the close of its second fund at $262 million in May 2019.

Founded in 2016, Defy.vc focuses on seed and Series A rounds, an underserved part of the venture landscape. Its aim is to help companies - after seed funding - mature and scale into companies ready for growth capital. The firm's founding team has more than 40 years of experience helping successful entrepreneurs grow companies, with notable investments in Airspace Technologies, Apploi, Honorlock, Pawlicy Advisor, Securly and SoundCommerce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.