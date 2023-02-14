San Francisco - February 10, 2023 - Cooley advised Cake Ventures, a pre-seed and seed stage venture capital firm, on its $17 million first fund. Partner Eric Doherty led the team advising Cake Ventures.

Monique Woodard, founding partner and managing director of the firm, has spent more than 15 years in technology as an entrepreneur, ecosystem builder, operator and investor. Cake Ventures is a thesis-driven firm that focuses on the demographic changes that are influencing technology.

Cake Ventures invests in pre-seed and seed stage companies in consumer businesses, as well as the business-to-business and enterprise companies that build the backbone of such businesses. In particular, Cake Ventures is focused on companies that reflect changing demographics, including aging and longevity, the increased spending power of women and the shift to a majority-minority nation where technology and software companies can help address the unsolved problems and unmet needs of a growing consumer base.

