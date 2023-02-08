United States:
Hosted Payload Episode 1 (Podcast)
08 February 2023
Wiley Rein
On this inaugural episode of Hosted Payload, the Space and
Satellite Law Podcast, Chloe Hawker joins host Henry Gola for The
Orbital Debrief to provide three key updates. Then, Mike Carlson,
Corporate Counsel at Amazon's Project Kuiper, and Henry examine
the movie The Martian (2015).
