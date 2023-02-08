self

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 1

On this inaugural episode of Hosted Payload, the Space and Satellite Law Podcast, Chloe Hawker joins host Henry Gola for The Orbital Debrief to provide three key updates. Then, Mike Carlson, Corporate Counsel at Amazon's Project Kuiper, and Henry examine the movie The Martian (2015).

