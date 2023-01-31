United States:
Pro Bono Leadership A Highlight Of Glass Cutter Award Winner Kathleen McLeroy's Trailblazing Career
31 January 2023
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Corporate associate Shazia Ahmad authored a Business
Law Today article titled “Pro Bono Leadership a
Highlight of Glass Cutter Award Winner Kathleen McLeroy's
Trailblazing Career” on Jan. 3, 2023. The article recognizes
an exceptional partner, who has exceled in the legal
profession.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Considering Texting About Work? Beware.
Cooley LLP
As the rise in remote work has led to an increased reliance on mobile devices to stay connected – with cellphones at our fingertips virtually 24/7 – the use of third-party messaging applications to communicate about work has become commonplace.