United States: The Chief's Table Podcast | Nonprofit Entrepreneurship, Promoting Literacy And Transforming Grief Into Inspiration With Brian Floriani, Founder And Chief Advancement Officer Of Bernie's Book Bank

Throughout life, we all have foundational experiences that shape who we are. Sometimes, those experiences can even change our career trajectories or instill a deeper sense of purpose within us.

For Brian Floriani, the death of his father was such an experience. It was not only an emotional turning point, but it also gave him the inspiration and courage to change careers. As a result, Brian founded Bernie's Book Bank, a nonprofit that sources, processes and distributes free children's books to under-resourced children. Originally having served the greater Chicago area, but now going beyond.

In this episode of The Chief's Table, Kim and Brian discuss how grief can be manifested in positive ways, as well as the importance of increasing book ownership and literacy in America.

They also discuss Brian's new venture to support literacy, Freadom Promotions, a for profit company which dedicates 100% of it's profits back to bold literacy initiatives throughout America, Bernie's Book Bank included. Freadom Promotions takes its cues from the "consumerism as activism" trend made popular by brands such as TOMS, Bombas, Newman's Own Dressing and others.

While factors such as the rise of corporate social responsibility will likely continue to play a vital role in the future of Bernie's Book Bank and Freadom Promotions, Brian also highlights the importance of living a purpose-driven life. Through his work, Brian says he hopes to help others find their purpose as well.

About Brian Floriani

Prior to founding Bernie's Book Bank, Brian was a lead instructor for Golf Digest Schools in Lake Tahoe and West Palm Beach. After leaving his job in the golf industry, Brian began working with struggling readers. He then started to envision a business that would distribute children's books to under-served families. He first collected children's books in his garage and distributed them in age-appropriate bags to local children.

Since then, Bernie's Book Bank has distributed over 23 million books to children and families in Chicago. The nonprofit aims to increase book ownership and improve literacy among those it serves.

Brian served as executive director of Bernie's Book Bank until 2018 when he transitioned into the role of chief advancement officer. In his current role he supports Bernie's Book Bank by cultivating strategic relationships with partners across various industries.

