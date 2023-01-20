I recently appeared on an episode of North Fulton Business Radio X to highlight the importance of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which will affect 30 million companies. Joining host John Ray, I expanded upon my previous interview on the show to address key aspects of the CTA and its impact on businesses once it goes into effect on January 1, 2024.

I walk through the personal information details that will be collected as a result of the CTA, pointing to what the law requires, what companies need to do to comply and potential fines or penalties. In discussing the impact of the CTA, I relay the upcoming dynamic shift between business management and business investors in terms of information sharing and maintaining updated data. I also speak to the role the FinCEN Report company can play in providing safe and secure assistance to businesses that will need to comply with the new law. Listen to the interview here.

