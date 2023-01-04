Cooley partner and co-founder of the firm's Chicago office Christina Roupas was a featured speaker in the final installment of Axios' Dealmarkers series. In a "View From the Top" segment, Roupas spoke with Fabricio Drumond, chief business officer at Axios, about what's expected for the capital markets in 2023 and what private companies can do to be prepared for when the IPO market returns.

Watch the segment.

