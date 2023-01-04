The new year is upon us . . .

I was thinking this morning about what entrepreneurial success looks like when broken down to analyzing weekly segments. I wanted to share with you some insight into key habits and behaviors that produce amazing results in my life.

First, I think it is important to understand WHY you do what you do. Why do you wake up every morning and participate in your company? What is your purpose?

For me, it is to be part of a team delivering high-end legal services to entrepreneurial clients. What is your passion for doing what you do? Be honest with yourself, what part of the job gets you excited about the day?

Second, as I look at WHY I do what I do, I begin to look at WHAT my ultimate outcomes (goal) for the month, quarter, and year are. What is it that I want based on standing in the purpose you just defined?

What is a goal for your personal life? What is a goal for your professional life? What is a goal for your finances? What is a goal for your health? What is a goal for lifestyle? What is a goal for your relationships? What is a goal for your spiritual life?

I am a firm believer that if you do not have a target, how can you aim for something?

Third, I define what must happen to achieve my goals. This is where I figure out WHAT DOES A SUCCESSFUL WEEK LOOK LIKE TO ME?

Breaking it down into weeks gives me a regular cadence to measure myself - some weeks are going to be good, others will not, regardless I get to restart each week and play a new game every Monday.

The next best step is to figure out what you need to accomplish during any given week in the year in order to stand in your purpose and achieve the things you just listed?

It could be something like:

Finding time for your health – if you do not take care of your vessel, the rest will not work. Finding time for your source – what gives you energy? What gives you power? What lifts you up? Who is at the core of your being? Personal/Family time Minimum number of billing hours (that is realized the time that will actually be billed to the client) Entering all time within 48 hours of the end of the day Cleaning the house/doing laundry/meal prep/etc. Reviewing reporting weekly Reviewing personal finances weekly Reviewing professional finances weekly Making "x" engagements every day that lead to prospects, new clients, and additional work from existing clients Starting the week with your To Do List caught up and cleaned up Clean up past-due items Review all projects to make sure they all have the next step Make sure each task has an owner and due date Ending the week with your To Do List caught up and cleaned up Clean up past-due items Review all projects to make sure they all have the next step Make sure each task has an owner and due date Ending each day with all emails addressed or responded to Managing your calendar to keep it full of the items in this list Saying "NO" to things not in line with your goals

As you implement a structure like this in your life this year, you will see SUCCESS is not difficult, it is about doing small habits on a regular weekly basis consistently.

Looking forward to your growth and success this year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.