As we open the curtain on 2023, there is optimism mixed with continued uncertainty in the public and private markets. Cooley is here to navigate this environment with you, and we've put together a compendium of thought leadership and resources to help companies look toward the horizon while steering their way through an ever-changing market.

Q3 2022 Venture Financing Report

Of interest to companies, entrepreneurs and investors following the global venture capital markets

Downward trends are expected to continue in deal count, invested capital and pre-money valuations as noted in our quarterly evaluation of the venture capital market. (Take a deeper dive on down rounds on Cooley Go.)

Navigating Choppier Waters in 2023

Of interest to US-based companies and boards exploring private financing

In this article published by Axios, Cooley partners Danielle Naftulin and Rachel Proffitt offer key insights on how companies and their boards can stay the course when raising a round in a down market environment.

[Video] Looking Up in a Down Market Series

Of interest to companies and investors with US operations

This four-part recorded series provides strategies and insights on navigating a down market, including private company financings, labor and employment issues, and liquidity events for technology and life sciences companies.

[Video] The Forecast for Capital Markets

Of interest to companies, entrepreneurs and investors following the US capital markets

As part of Axios' Dealmakers series, featured speaker Christina Roupas, Cooley partner and co-founder of the firm's Chicago office, discusses what's expected for the capital markets in 2023.

[Video] 2022 – 2023: Year in Review and a Look Ahead

Of interest to US publicly listed companies, boards and investors

Join Cooley partners Chad Mills and Jason Kent for the latest installment of Cooley's Public Company Conversations video series, where they reflect on issues and trends impacting US public companies in 2022 – including adopted and proposed rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission – and discuss what's to come in 2023 amid ever-evolving regulations.

Focused Industries

Products Law: What a Year! So, What Next in 2023?

Of interest to global businesses, manufacturers and those involved in the consumer products industry

2022 has been a big year for products law across the globe, with a raft of significant new measures published. Cooley's Productwise blog brings you a roundup of the highlights from 2022 and what to look out for in 2023.

