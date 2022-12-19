To close out this year, we are delighted to welcome back an old friend, Jae Um. Jae is one of the most sought-after strategy executives in the legal industry. She is the founder and executive director of Six Parsecs, an insights firm for the legal vertical. In addition to strategic consulting for law firm leadership, Jae serves on advisory boards for emerging legal tech companies, including LegalMation, Datana, and LexFusion. Jae got her start in Big Law at Seyfarth, where she served in a progression of high-impact roles in client service innovation and strategic growth. She then went on to serve as director of pricing strategy for Baker McKenzie worldwide. She is a contributing author to Legal Evolution, The American Lawyer, and other publications covering the legal industry. In her spare time, Jae has created a series called Lawyering at Scale on Luminate+. Her work is consistently brilliant.

Jae was one of our first guests on the podcast when we launched in 2021, and we are thrilled to have her back for a fascinating conversation about her life on the road, the role of empathy in her consulting practice, the cultural commonalities of the most successful law firms, and how she sees the landscape for the profession unfolding in 2023.

