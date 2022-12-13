Investments in health care technology companies have changed in several ways over the last year, including (1) venture capital investment shifting to earlier stages, (2) IPOs decreasing, and (3) M&A exits increasing. Many of the factors driving changes in the broader market may also be affecting how and where investment capital is deployed for health care technology companies.

These trends may also reflect a general shift towards lower risk opportunities, where indicators of quality other than growth drives deals to completion. Companies seeking to capitalize on this shift should identify how their innovations and business model demonstrate quality and highlight these features.

