November M&A Transactions

November 3 – Maxar Technologies Inc. (Maxar) announced that it acquired Puerto Rico-based artificial intelligence and software company Wovenware, Inc., adding to Maxar's machine learning and 3D data production capabilities.

November 4 – Safran S.A. announced that it acquired satellite radio-frequency product developer Syrlinks.

November 15 – Eutelsat S.A. announced that its board approved its planned merger with OneWeb Communications Ltd., subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

November Fundraising Activity

November 1 – Wyvern Inc., a Canada-based start-up that is developing a hyperspectral imaging constellation that will feature a foldable telescope, announced that it raised an additional $7m in a supplemental seed funding round led by Uncork Capital, with participation from earlier investors MaC Venture Capital and Y Combinator, bringing to $15m the total funding raised by the company to date.

November 2 – Germany-based space data and services start-up constellr GmbH, which is developing a global crop water monitoring system, announced that it raised $10m in a seed funding round led by Lakestar and VSquared, with participation from FTTF, IQT, Amathaon Capital, Natural Ventures, EIT Food, OHB Venture Capital, Next Humanity and Seraphim.

November 30 – AST SpaceMobile, Inc. announced a public offering of $75m in Class A common stock, reflecting a price of $5.50 per share for the sale of 13.6m shares. The company plans to offer direct-to-mobile phone satellite connectivity services using a constellation of 168 satellites.

