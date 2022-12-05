Palo Alto - December 2, 2022 - Cooley advised Apollo Endosurgery, a medical device company, on its agreement to be acquired by Boston Scientific in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $615 million. Partners Mark Weeks, Ben Beerle, Milson Yu and John McKenna led the Cooley team, along with special counsel Matt Silverman and associate Sangitha Palaniappa.

Upon completion of the transaction, Apollo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific. Cooley has represented Apollo throughout its life cycle, from early venture capital financings and initial public offering to follow-on equity and debt offerings.

Apollo Endosurgery is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, minimally invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions, including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and weight loss as a treatment for obesity.

