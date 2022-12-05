self

Marita A. Makinen, Chair of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions practice and co-Chair of the Transactions & Advisory Group, and Ken Fishkin, CISSP, CIPP/US, CIPM, CIPT, Manager of Information Security at Lowenstein Sandler, discuss the importance of complying with cybersecurity regulations within the context of mergers and acquisitions. Using the CafePress-Snapfish data breach case as an example, they explain how data privacy and data security can impact M&A transactions, particularly when the companies involved are consumer-facing and handle large volumes of sensitive personal data, such as financial services, healthcare, ad tech, and online retail businesses. They also address pre-closing issues that can lead to liabilities, due diligence, and what buyers or sellers should do in case of a breach.

Speakers:

Marita A. Makinen, Partner; Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions; co-Chair, Transactions & Advisory Group

Ken Fishkin, CISSP, CIPP/US, CIPM, CIPT, Manager of Information Security

