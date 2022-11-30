The CB Insights' State of Venture Report for the third quarter of 2022 notes that global venture funding declined to $74.5 billion in the third quarter, down 58% from the funding peak in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a quarter-over-quarter contraction of 34%, the largest quarterly percentage drop in a decade, with the number of deals declining by 10% to 7,936 – the lowest level since 2020. European startups experienced the largest decline in funding with 1,584 deals raising $14.8 billion in the third quarter this year, a 36% drop quarter over quarter and a seven-quarter low. The United States and Asia also saw sharp drops in quarterly funding with U.S. funding declining by 32% to $36.7 billion raised in 2,866 deals and Asia funding declining by 33% to $20.1 billion.

The number of companies that achieved unicorn status dropped across regions to 25, the lowest count since first quarter of 2020; 14 of these were in the United States. There were 144 mega-rounds completed globally in the third quarter, which accounted for $29.6 billion in funding, representing a 44% quarter-over-quarter decline and a nine-quarter low. While M&A exits continued to decline, IPOs and SPACs rebounded, with the number of SPACs reaching the highest level since 2021.

Early-stage investing constituted 66% of the overall deal share. There was a 42% drop in median deal size for late-stage rounds, indicating investors' shrinking appetite for late-stage Series E+ deals. Asia led early- , mid-, and late-stage deal share in the last quarter. By sector, global fintech funding declined by 38% to $12.9 billion in the third quarter 2022. The retail tech and digital health sectors also saw sharp drops. In the United States, Silicon Valley startups hit an 11-quarter low with $10.7 billion raised.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.