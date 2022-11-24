In this episode of Busted, Michael Thomas and Drew Howell take a look into the elaborate scheme of Sue Sachdeva, and how she disguised her apparent philanthropic ways into embezzling over $34 million from her employer, Koss Corporation, over a 12-year span.

